SOME of the cheapest homes in the North-East are on sale for as little as £12,500 in and around Bishop Auckland.

A mix of two and three-bedroom homes and self-contained flats are on sale for £100,000 less than the average price homeowners paid for homes across the town in 2019.

We've put together nine of the cheapest houses for sale currently on the market in and around the town:

Spencer Street, Eldon Lane

This two-bedroom home on Spencer Street, Eldon Lane near Bishop Auckland is being offered on the market for £12,500 - Spencer Street

Jonhson Street, Eldon Lane

On the market for £15,000 is this two-bedroom home on Johnson Street in Eldon Lane, near Bishop Auckland - Johnson Street

Dilks Street, Bishop Auckland

This two-bedroom end of terrace home on Dilks Street in Bishop Auckland is hoping to fetch its owners £20,000 - it will go to auction on February 25 - Dilks Street

Gurlish West, Coundon

Going up for auction later this month, this two-bedroom home on Gurlish West, Coundon is up for sale for £22,500 - Gurlish West

General Bucher Court, Bishop Auckland

This first floor one-bedroom flat in General Bucher Court is for sale with a guide price of £23,000 - General Bucher Court

Wesley Street, Coundon Grange

A two-bedroom terraced home on Wesley Street in Coundon Grange has been described as an 'investment opportunity' for sale in excess of £25,000 - Wesley Street

Howlish View, Coundon

This two-bedroom home on Howlish View in Coundon is up for sale for £26,000 - Howlish View

Bell Street, Bishop Auckland

Three-bedrooms in this terraced home on Bell Street - on the market for £30,000 plus - Bell Street

Linburn Beck Caravan Park, Bishop Auckland

You can have the chance to live in Hamsterley Forest in this £37,995 static on Linburn Beck Caravan Park - Linburn Beck