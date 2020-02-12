TICKET are on sale now for a fund-raising night in support of Dementia UK.
The evening, at The Billingham Social Club, will feature the life and career of Tony Lee, a well-respected former North-East football manager.
Mr Lee took charge of a number of clubs in the Northern League and above, including Bishop Auckland, Durham City, Gateshead and Billingham Synthonia. As a player, he appeared for both Bradford City and Darlington.
The event is hosted by Paul ‘Goffy’ Gough of BBC Tees with music and comedy from Tony Washington, including his Bobby Thompson tribute act.
Tickets, priced £10, are available from Peter Robinson on 07711 476822 or from the Billingham Social Club in Chapel Road.
A raffle and auction will help raise funds on the evening.