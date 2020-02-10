TWO men have been arrested following four opportunist house burglaries in Teesdale.

Two houses in Startforth, one in Romaldkirk and one in Cotherstone were all targeted in the early evening of Friday, February 7.

Some of the properties were vacant and some occupied but in darkness.

The men, who are both in their late 20s and are believed to be from the Cumbria area.

Officers liaised with Cumbria Police, whose officers made the arrest in Appleby, later that night.

Some of the stolen property has now been recovered but police would like to appeal to anyone with information or CCTV footage to come forward.

Inspector Ed Turner is also encouraging residents to remain vigilant and take steps to safeguard their homes to ward off potential burglars.

Free light timers can be collected from Barnard Castle Police Station and residents are always welcome if they would like advice on measures they can take to secure their homes.

The two men have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting the date February 7.