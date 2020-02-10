POLICE are investigating after an attempted burglary at a fish and chip shop.

It happened sometime between 8.10pm on Tuesday, February 4, and 10.20am on Wednesday, February 5, at Karen’s Plaice, on Maple Avenue, Shildon.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “The suspects attempted to break in through the rear door, causing damage to the door in the process.

“However, they did not get inside the property and made off empty handed.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw anyone acting suspiciously is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 94 of February 5.