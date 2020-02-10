A PRIMARY school pupil has put health in the picture after designing a poster to help patients get the right access to medical care.

Wearhead Primary School student Holly Nattrass was chosen as the overall winner of a county-wide competition to create a poster with a simple message for patients.

The challenge, set by NHS Durham Dales, Easington and Sedgefield Clinical Commissioning Group (DDES CCG), aimed to help people know what to do if they are unwell and their GP practice is closed.

Head of commissioning Clair White said: “We know that some people find it confusing knowing what to do and where to go when they are unwell – especially on evenings and weekends.

“We wanted pupils to create an eye-catching poster which made it clear that if you feel unwell and your GP surgery is closed you can call NHS111 where you will be directed to the most appropriate care.

“All of the entries were absolutely brilliant and it was extremely difficult to pick just one winner but Holly’s poster was very clear – we think it will really stand out and help us to get the NHS111 message across.”

The winning poster will be displayed in all GP practices and community hospitals across Teesdale, Durham Dales, Sedgefield and Easington.

Wearhead Primary School deputy head teacher Elizabeth Judges said: “Living so remotely in upper Weardale, we were conscious that not everyone knew where to go to access out-of-hours care when faced with an emergency or non-emergency situation.

“Our pupils were keen to create a poster to help give vital information to the community and we are delighted that one their designs have been chosen to be displayed in so many GP practices.”

Winner Holly, who was presented with tickets for a family day out to The Forbidden Corner, added: “I was very surprised when I found out that I had won the competition. I wanted to make a poster that would be really bold and stand out to help people know who they should call when they are ill and the doctors’ surgery is closed. I feel really proud and happy that my poster will be seen on the walls of lots of GP practices.”

Runners up in the competition were junior pupils Amelia English and Phoebe Hayes.