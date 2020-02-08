ViSITORS are being asked to stay away from Hamsterley Forest tomorrow due to Storm Ciara.
The Forestry England site, near Bishop Auckland, has warned walkers fallen debris could cause serious injury.
In a statement issued on social media a spokesperson said: “A reminder that the forest will be closed on Sunday due to Storm Ciara. Please do not risk coming into the forest - even being hit by minor debris from trees could cause serious injury. Keep yourself and others safe. If you get into trouble you will be putting pressure on the emergency services who will be called out to assist. There isn't a better time than this Sunday to finish that DIY you've been putting off.”