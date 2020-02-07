A PLANNED road closure to allow work to take place has been cancelled because of forecasted stormy weather.

The A66 was due to be closed between Scotch Corner and Rokeby from 9pm tonight until Monday, as part of a programme of scheduled work to resurface four junctions.

But the Highways Agency said it has decided to cancel the work because of storm Ciara.

A spokesperson said: "Unfortunately we have had to cancel the planned closure for this weekend.

"The forecast extreme high winds mean it would not be safe for our roadworkers."

On reviewing the latest weather forecast the planned #A66WeekendClosure from tonight until Monday 10 February has been #CANCELLED



The forecast high winds make it unsafe for work to go ahead. @CumbriaRdWatch @RHANews @newsfromfta



Apologies for any inconvenience this causes. — Highways England (@HighwaysNEAST) February 7, 2020

Road closures will still be in place between Scotch Corner and Rokeby from 9pm Friday 14 February until 6am Monday 17 February.

The details of a fourth weekend of work are yet to be confirmed.

So far, the section of road has been closed over two weekends.

Last week, the Highways Agency completed more deep reconstruction of the carriageway, laying tarmac in layers.

Some hedging was also removed and replaced with fencing to improve visibility for drivers using the New Lane junction.

Over the final two weeks, work will continue on the deep resurfacing at New Lane and Mainsgill and will be removing trees that limit visibility at Moor Lane.