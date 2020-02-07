GREAT British Bake Off favourite Jane Beedle will help people improve their baking skills when she hosts workshops at this year's Bishop Auckland Food Festival.
Jane, who reached the final of the show in 2016 and won a 2018 Christmas Special, will lead bread making and cupcake decorating workshops for children and adults on both days of the festival – Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, 19.
The Durham County Council event will feature more than 150 traders from across the North East and MasterChef co-presenter John Torode will headline in a free cookery marquee on the Saturday.
Jane, who appeared at the festival in 2018, said: “I’m delighted to be coming back to Bishop Auckland where I was made to feel so welcome in 2018. I can’t wait to check out all the fabulous local food producers and I’m more than a little excited to meet one of my food heroes on the Saturday, John Torode.”
Her workshops in Bishop Auckland Town Hall will include children’s cupcake decorating, focaccia bread making, adult cupcake decorating and chocolate swirl bun bread making. Booking is advised as limited tickets are available at bishopaucklandfoodfestival.co.uk
Councillor Joy Allen, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for transformation, culture and tourism, said: “We are thrilled Jane is returning to Bishop Auckland. I know her workshops were extremely popular in 2018 and I am sure she will serve up even more inspiration this year. There really is something for everyone at the festival so I would encourage people to come along and join in the fun.”