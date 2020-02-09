REPLICAS of artwork by the late pitman painter Norman Cornish have appeared in former mining communities in an attempt to reach new audiences with his work.

Northern Heartlands has hidden eight replica images in four Teesdale villages for its picture trail competition.

People are invited to hunt for the pictures and take photographs of themselves with them, once they have the full set they can post the selfies on social media using the hashtag #CaptureCornish and tag Northern Heartlands @NHeartlands.

Those who complete the set will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win a framed Norman Cornish print. The prize bundle also includes a copy of the book Behind the Scenes: The Norman Cornish Sketchbooks with a personal message from the Cornish family, a family annual pass to The Bowes Museum and soft toy swan from the museum’s gift shop.

Clues to the locations of the images are on Northern Heartlands’ Facebook and Instagram pages, on the website northernheartlands.org as well as posters and flyers across the area.

Born 100 years ago, Norman Cornish is one of the North-East’s most famous artists.

To celebrate his life and work, Northern Heartlands, the Durham Great Place Scheme funded by Arts Council England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund, has worked with The Bowes Museum on community engagement activities alongside the Barnard Castle museum’s exhibition Norman Cornish: The Definitive Collection.

Free drawing workshops were so popular that an extra session by professional artist Vicky Holbrough will be held at Toft Hill and Etherley Community Centre on Saturday, February 15. For a place on the self-portrait session at 10am email education@thebowesmuseum.org.uk or attend a drop-in sketchbook workshop at 1pm.

The trail and exhibition close on Saturday, February 23.

Northern Heartlands director Jill Cole said: “We’re excited about this project which will be a really fun way for people to discover the work of a great artist on their doorstep. It will hopefully be great for families, great for The Bowes Museum and great for local business too.”