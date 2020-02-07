A YOUNG motorist who drove up to 111-miles per hour before crashing his car after a brief police chase, narrowly escaped an immediate prison sentence.

Liam Pattison, who was under the influence of cannabis at the time, fled when an officer in a police vehicle signalled for him to stop his Audi A4, at 11pm on Wednesday June 5, last year.

Durham Crown Court was told that ignoring the flashing blue lights and siren of the police car, the 19-year-old sped away on roads limited to 30 and 40-mph, in the Woodhouse Lane residential area.

As he travelled on toward Etherley, he reached 111-mph, before colliding with a garden fence.

Pattison was able to get out of the damaged car and attempted to flee on foot, but the pursuing police officer caught up and arrested him.

Anthony Pettengell, prosecuting, said a small bag of cannabis was found in the car and Pattison gave a positive roadside drug test.

A subsequent sample gave a reading of 5.1mg of cannabis in a litre of his blood, compared to the legal limit for driving of 2mg.

Mr Pettengell said the two-minute chase covered 2.7 miles at an average speed of 81-miles per hour.

When he was interviewed Pattison claimed he was insured, had not taken drugs and claimed he only drove at between 60 and 70-mph.

But, appearing before magistrates, last month, the defendant, now 20, of Toft Hill, Bishop Auckland, admitted dangerous driving, drug driving and no insurance.

John Turner, for Pattison, told the court: “To say there are troubling aspects in this case is, perhaps, a classic British under-statement, but there are aspects suggesting sentence can be suspended.”

Judge Jonathan Carroll said: “That has to be balanced by the fact he was doing 111 in a 30 or 40 area.”

Mr Turner said: “He has no previous convictions, reprimands or cautions and comes from a respectable family who own their own business.

“No-one in the family has ever been in trouble before and they are horrified at what their son has done.

“There’s no tolerance over what he has done, but they stand by him.”

Mr Turner said Pattison has sold the car and has not driven since the incident.

He added that the defendant, who has done work assisting a charity, has a job prospect in IT.

Judge Carroll said Pattison displayed “immaturity” committing the offence, telling him he was not as good a driver as he may have thought.

Having given him a brief taste of custody, remanding him in custody over the court lunch break, Judge Carroll said he “genuinely wrestled” over what to do with him.

But he said he was “just, and, only just” persuaded to suspend the inevitable prison sentence.

He passed a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years, with 240 hours’ unpaid work, a six-month 8pm to 7.30pm home curfew. Pattison was also banned from driving for two years.