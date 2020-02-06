POLICE have cordoned off an area of Ashcroft Gardens, in Bishop Auckland, following a stabbing on Tuesday.
Stuart Richards, 31, of Ashcroft Gardens, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court earlier today where he was remanded in custody.
A 31-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital where his injuries are described as not life-threatening.
Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in Ashcroft Gardens between 7.45pm and 8.15pm on Tuesday and witnessed a disturbance.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 392 of February 4.