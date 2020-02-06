A MAN who was caught selling scrap metal without a licence has been hit in the pocket by £600.

In June of last year Michael Thomas Beal, from Bishop Auckland, was stopped by officers from Durham County Council during an operation to crack down on unlicensed dealers.

Beal was questioned after his white Ford Transit van was found to be carrying a large quantity of scrap metal.

During the questioning he admitted to not having a licence to trade in the material.

He told a licensing enforcement officer that he was unemployed and was transporting the metal as a favour for his father, who ran a garage.

Beal admitted to having no paperwork for the load but said he was taking it to a scrapyard in Wingate, near the Wellfield weighbridge, in East Durham, where he was questioned.

Checks later revealed that just minutes after Beal had left the weighbridge, the same vehicle was used to weigh in a quantity of scrap metal at the yard, and an invoice showed that £233.99 had been paid in exchange for the metal.

During the interview, the 25-year-old claimed that he had bought the van the previous day, but further checks showed that it had also been used to weigh in metal at the same dealer less than two months previously.

Beal, of Close House, Bishop Auckland, failed to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court, but was ordered to pay a £300 fine, £295 in costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Owen Cleugh, Durham County Council’s consumer protection manager, said: “If you buy, sell or collect scrap metal in County Durham, it is a legal requirement that you have a licence to do so.

“These rules are in place for very good reason – to protect against scrap metal theft – so it is important that anyone trading in scrap metal abides by them.

“Anyone caught operating as a scrap metal dealer without a licence could well find themselves with a hefty legal bill as this case demonstrates.”