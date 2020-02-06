A YOUNGSTER is the first of this year to receive a recognition award in her local area.

Lily-Rose Deacon, of Woodhouse Close Estate, in Bishop Auckland, has been crowned the first young hero of Bishop Auckland for 2020.

The Young Heroes Award is designed to recognise young people in the area for their outstanding achievements in the community.

The ten-year-old was nominated by PCSO Beth Maddox who had recognised Lily's kind-hearted nature when caring for her mother while still managing to apply herself at school.

Lily cares for her mother who needs additional assistance in and around the home, and she helps with a range of things including washing, cleaning and general housework.

Acting Sgt Katy Chaney said: "Lily shows a level of responsibility, resilience and bravery well beyond her years, and we are sure that she will develop into a well-grounded adult, who will contribute much to the community. Well done Lily."

Bishop Auckland Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "All of us are incredibly proud of Lily and hope she enjoys her prize of a voucher for a local shop, provided by local Cllr Sam Zair."

Cllr Sam Zair said: “It’s good that we show and reward our young people of the good work in which they do, whether it’s at school or at home, and I would like to think that this can be rolled out every year.”

To suggest a nominee for February's award email jonathan.hosler@durham.pnn.police.uk with the nominee's name and why you think they deserve to win.