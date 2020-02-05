POLICE are investigating after bottles of milk and orange juice were stolen from the doorsteps of properties in Willington.

Residents say the string of incidents started back in October last year and have continued with one resident saying they had to cancel the service.

Officers received a report of two bottles of milk and a bottle of orange juice being stolen by two men from outside a house on Larmouth Court in the early hours of January 23.

However, it is believed thefts have also occurred in Richardson Court and other areas of the village.

The milk is supplied by Hanover Dairies which supplies milk to several locations across the North-East.

A spokesperson from Hanover Dairies said: “We do get a number of complaints about stolen milk, we do our best to leave the milk somewhere out of sight, or come to an agreement with the home owner to leave it in a hidden spot. Sometimes owners have a locked box for the milk, but this can sometimes attract the thieves.”

One resident who wished to remain anonymous said that they now get milk delivered at night instead of the morning round, to ensure that the milk is not left on the doorstep.

Durham County Councillor Fraser Tinsley said: “To some stealing milk might not seem important but low-level crime like this is bad for our communities and needs to stop. Everybody keeping an eye out for each other and giving the police any information is crucial.”

The two suspects were both wearing hoodies, one which was light in colour, the other was a fur-lined parka style hoodie.

Officers also believe a dark coloured Ford Mondeo with large alloy wheels may be connected to the thefts.

Anyone who has any information on the thefts, or has seen anyone acting suspiciously in the village, should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 210 of January 23.