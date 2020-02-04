POLICE officers are keen to reunite the owners of several items recovered from a compound in the Bishop Auckland area.
The property, which mainly comprises of tools, was found after a warrant was successfully executed on Wednesday, January 29.
It is believed the items have been taken from work vans or from inside the vehicles after the vans themselves have been stolen.
Anyone who is able to identify any of the items in the images is asked to call PC Glenn Canvin, of Bishop Auckland Police, via 101, quoting incident 122 of January 29.