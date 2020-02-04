THE snow gates on the A66 Trans Pennine route will be closed today at 11am.
Police are closing the road in both directions to allow for the recovery of what they describe as a 'large item' from the carriageway.
It is believed the large item is a portacabin which fell from a lorry last week.
Durham Police said: "If you are planning to travel along this road around 11am, please seek alternative route. We will keep you posted when it reopens.
"Please also note that it has been snowing on the Trans Pennine route overnight. Gritters have been out and about but please allow extra time for your journey and drive carefully."