POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a glass bottle was thrown from a bridge onto a moving vehicle travelling with a six-month-old baby.
During the incident, which happened at around 8.50pm on Friday, January 31, a bottle was thrown from a bridge over the A167 at Ferryhill onto a Vauxhall Corsa travelling below.
Upon hitting the windscreen, the bottle exploded.
Thankfully the occupants of the vehicle – a couple and their six-month-old baby – were not injured, but were left extremely shaken.
Temporary Inspector Mike Sammut, from Spennymoor Neighbourhood Police Team, said: “This was an extremely dangerous act and we are doing everything we can to trace those responsible.
“Thankfully the occupants were not injured. However, this is a 60mph road, this incident could have easily ended up in tragedy.
“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage of it or the moment leading up to it.”
Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 473 of January 31.
