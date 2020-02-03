A MAN and a teenager have admitted carrying out a New Year’s Day shop robbery.

Kenneth Liam McGregor, 30, and a 16-year-old male accomplice pleaded guilty to robbing a female assistant of money at McColl’s in Evenwood, shortly before 9.30pm on January 1.

Appearing via video link to Durham Crown Court from the nearby city prison, McGregor, of Hambleton Road, Coundon, also admitted aggravated taking of a Fiat Punto which was involved in a collision with a Peugeot station wagon, and driving while disqualified, on the A690 in Durham, both on January 2.

He denied further charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, and theft of a mobile phone, but admitted damaging a cell at Durham Police Station.

The 16-year-old admitted being carried in an aggravatedly-taken vehicle.

Shelby Cliff, 25, of Oakley Green, West Auckland, denied that charge, as well as handling money stolen from McColl’s and theft of the mobile phone.

She admitted having a bladed weapon in public, a knife, in Coupland Way, Stonebridge, Durham.

A provisional trial date for the charges denied was agreed for June 2, with a ‘mention’ of the case again at court on February 21.

McGregor was remanded to remain in custody and bail was extended on his two co-accused.