A CONVICTED drug dealer has paid the price for putting work before a court order.

Trevor Clish, 35, was given a ten-month prison sentence suspended for a year for supplying a class B drug, at Nottingham Crown Court, in April last year.

He was ordered to perform 120-hours unpaid work, but appeared at Durham Crown Court in breach of the order.

Jonathan Harley, for the Probation Service, said in more than eight months Clish has only, so far, completed eight hours of the order.

Shaun Dryden, mitigating, conceded it was a “fairly pathetic attendance record” as Clish has “prioritised” his job as a steel erector working round the country.

But Mr Dryden said if given the chance, he would complete more hours.

Judge Jonathan Carroll said it was, “not just a poor effort, but a wilful refusal to comply” and ordered the defendant, of Hartley Avenue, Bishop Auckland, to now serve the full ten-month prison sentence