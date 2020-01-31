POLICE have re-issued an appeal for information following a fire at a farm in Weardale.
Officers are appealing for witnesses following an arson at a farm between Stanhope and Eastgate which occurred on 9.15pm on Friday January 3 2020.
County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire with fire engines from Stanhope, Crook, Consett and Middleton in Teesdale.
It is believed that a vehicle parked in front of the farm was set alight and the fire then spread to the adjacent car, farm house and neighbouring property causing extensive damage.
Officers would like to hear from members of the public who might have any information or been in the area at the time of the offence.
Police are investigating and anyone with information should contact Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting reference number 440 of January 3.