POLICE have reissued an appeal for information following a fire at a farm in Weardale.
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a suspected arson attack which took place at a farm between Stanhope and Eastgate at 9.15pm on Friday, January 3.
Crews from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident from Stanhope, Crook, Consett and Middleton-in-Teesdale.
It is believed that a vehicle parked in front of the farm was set alight and the fire then spread to the adjacent car, farmhouse and neighbouring property causing extensive damage.
Officers would like to hear from members of the public who might have any information or who were in the area at the time.
Anyone with information should contact Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting reference number 440 of January 3.