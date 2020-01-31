HEALTH officials have today announced they have withdrawn proposals to close two hospital wards due to unprecedented demand for inpatient beds.

NHS Durham Dales, Easington and Sedgefield, NHS Darlington and NHS North Durham Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) have taken the decision to withdraw proposals for both Ward-6 in-patient rehabilitation services and stroke rehabilitation at Bishop Auckland Hospital.

Stroke reforms warning for Bishop Auckland Hospital

Plans for future of Bishop Auckland Hospital ward six revealed​

Campaign to save Bishop Auckland Hospital Ward from closure gathers momentum

The consultations, which proposed moving stroke rehabilitation services from Bishop Auckland to the University Hospital of North Durham and re-purposing Ward-6 as a dedicated rehabilitation facility for patients, cease with immediate effect.

Dr Neil O’Brien, accountable officer for the CCGs, said: “Despite the clinical proposals presented for both Ward 6 and stroke rehabilitation being valid, the level of service demand has far exceeded expectations and these need to be taken into account.

“We have further reviewed the demand and complexity of patients and as a result a decision has been made to withdraw the proposals.

“Due to unprecedented pressure being placed on the system in recent months, we felt that the proposed model of care would not be deliverable at this time.”

The move comes after seeking public views on both stroke rehabilitation and Ward-6 inpatient rehabilitation, during the initial consultation period which restarted on January 14 following the need to pause in November 2019 due to the general election.

Hospital campaigners at County Hall in Durham in November 2018

Dr O'Brien added: “The CCGs listened very carefully to public opinion during the early consultation period and we, alongside County Durham and Darlington Foundation Trust, are fully committed to the long term future of BAH.

“There is agreement that additional therapy support is required for both stroke rehabilitation and Ward-6. Significant improvements are being made to the community element of the stroke pathway and we are committed to further investment in hospital based services.

“Specifically there will be dedicated therapy provision made for stroke services on both BAH and UHND sites and in addition resources will be made available on Ward-6 for an enhanced level of therapy.”

A CCG spokesperson said the local NHS will continue to review services across County Durham and Darlington to ensure high quality services are available to all, whilst ensuring where possible care is delivered close to home.