RESIDENTS have been evacuated from their homes after a sinkhole opened up outside their properties.
The sinkhole emerged in front of a row of terraced homes on Clervaux Terrace, Fishburn, following maintenance work to reduce flooding in the area.
The sinkhole is located partly on the road and partly in the gardens of two properties on the street.
Nearby resident Deborah Chaytor said: “There was some digging and the road and path collapsed a bit.
“As the days went on it continued collapsing. The main road is now dipping slightly and a man who works on the roads said sinkholes cause the road to widen and will eventually collapse if not rectified. It seems they appear to be getting bigger at a concerning rate.”
Traffic lights have been put in place as a safety measure and part of the pedestrian route closed.
Residents are also claiming the land directly across from the hole is also sinking.