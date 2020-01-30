THE last work by one of Britain’s best loved artists and sculptors, Rowland Emett, has been saved for the UK after being bought for the Science Museum Group Collection.

A Quiet Afternoon in the Cloud Cuckoo Valley will be displayed at Locomotion in Shildon before touring Science Museum Group sites across the UK, ending at the National Railway Museum in York.

The sculpture was acquired for a six-figure sum from a private seller, with the support of Art Fund, the Science Museum Foundation, the Friends of the National Railway Museum and private donors.

Constructed in 1984, the unique moving sculpture comprises eight separate machines that together tell the story of a journey aboard the imaginary Far Tottering and Oyster Creek Railway. The railway was based on one of his earlier cartoons – a life size model of which, complete with three locomotives, was created for the 1951 Festival of Britain.

At Locomotion, the artwork will come to life three times a day to treat visitors to a 15-minute, three-dimensional display. This will see automata wheels turn and colourful characters will go fishing, cycling and toast teacakes aboard a fantastical locomotive.

Born in London in 1906, Emett initially found fame producing whimsical cartoons for Punch magazine before creating a series of intricate mechanical sculptures based on his imaginative creations. As well as numerous artworks and cartoons, he is also well known for the inventions of Caractacus Potts which starred in the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The sculpture is one of Rowland Emett’s largest pieces and was originally commissioned for a shopping centre before being exhibited at Spitalfields Market in London. In 1999 while being stored, it was stolen for scrap metal but later recovered.

A Quiet Afternoon in the Cloud Cuckoo Valley has since been refurbished and was exhibited at the Chelsea Flower Show, Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery and Compton Verney in Warwickshire.

The sculpture is now on display at the centre of Locomotion’s main building, alongside famous rail vehicles such as pioneering locomotive, Sans Pareil, which competed in the 1829 Rainhill Trials.

Sarah Price, Head of Locomotion, said: “I am very pleased to be able to bring one of Rowland Emett’s most ambitious works to Locomotion where I’m sure it will delight and inspire our visitors in equal measure.

“We are well known for telling the story of railway engineering and in its own way, A Quiet Afternoon in the Cloud Cuckoo Valley is a triumph of mechanical engineering which very much deserves a place in the collection.”

After initial display at Locomotion, the sculpture is due to begin a national tour of Science Museum Group sites. The final leg of the journey will see A Quiet Afternoon in the Cloud Cuckoo Valley travel to the National Railway Museum in York where it will go on display inside the new Central Hall – due to be complete in 2025.

Locomotion is a partnership with Durham County Council and part of the Science Museum Group. The museum welcomes around 200,000 visitors each year.