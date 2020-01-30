A MAN has appeared at court after police found a substantial cannabis farm at an address in Spennymoor.
Hoa Danh Ha, 31, indicated a guilty plea at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court yesterday for one charge of producing a Class B drug and one of abstracting electricity without permission.
Paul Doney, prosecuting, said police carried out a search of a house in Wood Street where approximately 200 cannabis plants were found in various stages of growth.
Amrit Jandoo, representing Ha, who is of no fixed abode, said the Vietnamese national did not currently have legal immigration status to live in the UK.
Chair of the bench, Sarah Cardew, told the defendant: "This court does not hold sufficient powers to sentence you for these matters so we are referring your case to the crown court."
Ha was remanded into custody and will appear for sentencing hearing at Durham Crown Court on February 26.