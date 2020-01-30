A MAN misguidedly decided to drive back to a biker’s music festival which he was earlier asked to leave after an angry assault on his partner, a court heard.

Mark Saul, who was over the drink drive limit at the time, ploughed his now former partner’s car into a parked vehicle and then a wall as he attempted to make his way back to the festival venue at a farm in rural south-west Durham, in the early hours of Saturday April 27, last year.

Durham Crown Court heard he had earlier been drinking at the event, a biker’s music and beer festival, at Wham Cottage Farm, High Wham, near Butterknowle.

But, while in drink, he was involved in a dispute with his partner of about a year, which resulted in him head-butting her, landing a forceful blow to the side of her face.

Shaun Dryden, prosecuting, told the court that such was the impact of the attack that it made an audible thud, knocking out a tooth at the back of her mouth and loosening an upper frontal tooth.

Event organisers asked him to leave the site due to his conduct and he was driven away, returning to his partner’s home in Bishop Auckland.

But Mr Dryden said Saul decided to return to the event on his own and so took the keys to his partner’s Audi TT intending to head back to the site.

He managed to negotiate five of the six miles of the journey before losing control of the car and striking a parked Mitsubishi LZ before then careering into a wall, on Lands Road, near Cockfield, causing damage to both vehicles.

The court heard a subsequent sample provided by Saul revealed the presence of 92mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, compared to the legal limit to drive of 80mg of alcohol.

Appearing at a plea hearing at the court earlier this month, the 51-year-old defendant, of Rickgarth, on the Leam Lane Estate in Gateshead, denied inflicting grievous bodily harm and aggravated vehicle taking, but, admitted assault causing his former partner actual bodily harm.

His counsel, Peter Walsh, told the hearing that he and his then partner had a mutual agreement to drive each other’s cars and each had the spare set of keys to the other’s vehicle.

Mr Walsh said his client considered he, therefore, had “implied permission” to drive the Audi.

But, on his return to court for the scheduled trial, Saul changed his plea to guilty to the aggravated vehicle charge and admitted a count of driving with excess alcohol which was also put to him.

Judge James Adkin, who warned Saul at the earlier hearing that he was likely to be jailed just for the assault offence alone, imposed a total 15-month prison sentence.

He also banned him from driving for a total of 19 months and 14 days.

The prosecution offered no evidence on the original charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm.