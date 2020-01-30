A FUNDING pot containing £300,000 is being made available to help give empty buildings a purpose again.

The Conservation Area Grant Scheme has been set up to support the owners of historic properties in the town centre of Bishop Auckland.

The scheme is part of the Bishop Auckland Heritage Action Zone and will help with refurbishments and redevelopments on the buildings for business, residential or retail use.

Jointly funded by Durham County Council and Historic England, it aims to improve the appearance of the high street but also support new businesses and create and safeguard jobs.

Cllr Carl Marshall, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economic regeneration, said: “This really important funding will enable us to invest in the very heart of the town, an area which has been hit hard by changing shopping habits and the national decline of the high street.

“The town’s fortunes are already changing with recent developments set to significantly boost the visitor economy.

“This in turn will create significant opportunities for the development of new service, hospitality and leisure businesses which could operate from those buildings which are currently vacant.”

The launch of the fund by Bishop Auckland Heritage Action Zone follows an economic study, including condition surveys of several empty buildings.

The results identified three areas for investment - Fore Bondgate, Market Place to the Newgate Centre, the area around 80 Newgate and the former Beales department store.

Money is available for internal and external refurbishment work, with grants provided for up to 70 per cent of the cost of the scheme.

Maximum funding could range between £20,000 and £30,000 depending on the size of the project.

Jules Brown, historic places advisor for Historic England, said: “This fund will help breathe new life into Bishop Auckland’s historic town centre, by realising the potential of its vacant and underused historic buildings, making it a place that local people want to visit and where businesses have the opportunity to thrive.”

Architect Graeme Dodd has been appointed by the council to help with advising grant applicants, the delivery of the scheme, supporting the grant team and carrying out final inspection visits at grant aided properties.

Applicants are encouraged to provide opportunities for people to develop new or existing heritage skills within their proposed scheme and to consider how they can engage with the community, for example through site tours or displays providing information on the history and heritage of the building.

To apply for a share of the £300,000 funding, email bishopaucklandhaz@durham.gov.uk