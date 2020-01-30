A FATAL accident inquiry into a helicopter crash which killed a County Durham dad will be held in May, seven years after the tragedy.
Oil rig worker Duncan Munro, 46, from Coundon, near Bishop Auckland, was one of four people who lost their lives when the Super Puma crashed into the sea during the approach to land at Sumburgh Airport at Shetland, Scotland, in August, 2013.
A total of 18 people were onboard at the time of the tragedy which also killed passengers Sarah Darnley, 45, from Elgin, Gary McCrossan, 59, from Inverness, and George Allison, 57, from Winchester but formally of South Tyneside.
Yesterday, at a hearing in Aberdeen, Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle said the full FAI is due to be held in Inverness in May.
A 2016 report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch found that the helicopter’s flight instruments, which were being used to land due to cloud, were not monitored effectively allowing it to enter a critically low and unrecoverable energy state.