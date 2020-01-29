DETECTIVES are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Fishburn.

The incident happened on Wednesday, January 22 at around 10pm at an address on West Terrace.

It is believed two men attended a home and once inside assaulted the victim when he refused to hand over his belongings.

The suspects then picked up his house keys, car keys and a sum of money before making their way out of the address.

Once outside, the suspects who are described as white, wearing dark clothing, took the victims car, a Red Mitsubishi and made off towards Bishop Middleham.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Cuthbert Road in West Cornforth the next day (January 23).

Police are now appealing for anyone in the area with CCTV of the incident to come forward.

Please call PC Sarah Kelly on 101 quoting incident number 475 of January 22 with information.