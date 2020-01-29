A WELLBEING charity is supporting a national campaign by hosting a Time to Talk event to start a conversation about mental health.

Time to Talk events will take place up and down the country on Thursday, February 6, to encourage everyone to be more open about mental health – to talk, to listen and change lives.

The Pioneering Care Partnership (PCP) in Newton Aycliffe is inviting people to come along between 10am to 12 noon on the day to find out more about mental health, wellbeing and resilience.

Carol Gaskarth, PCP chief executive said: “People’s attitude to mental health could change someone’s life.

"One in eight young people will be affected by poor mental health and one in four adults. This could be any one of us.

"The PCP aims to raise awareness and challenge stigma and discrimination in our communities. Simple things can really help, check-in with friends, family and work colleagues, be there to listen and keep in touch.

"When it comes to our own mental health and resilience keeping active, learning a new skill, spending time with others and making some time to relax can be really beneficial, looking after ourselves is equally as important as helping others.”

The event is free and there is no need to book.