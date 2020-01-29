A MAN has been banned from driving after he was found behind the wheel after taking cocaine.
Kieran John Hunter, 23, appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to two charges of driving whilst over the legal drug drive limit on September 21 last year.
John Garside, prosecuting, said he had 14mcg of cocaine and 200mcg of benzoylecgonine in his system – the legal limit is 10mcg and 50mcg respectively.
Steph Thompson, mitigating, said the defendant had no previous convictions and had taken the Class A drug at a party the day before.
Hunter, of Copley Lane, near Bishop Auckland, was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of £120, £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.