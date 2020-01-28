AN organisation working to help adults and young people who are going through treatment for serious or terminal illnesses is celebrating after gaining sponsorship.

Kevin Hill, who launched Bishop Auckland-based charity, Bringing Back a Smile, said he hopes the sponsorship from financial advice company, Wealth of Advice, will provide a peaceful retreat from families.

He said: “We rely entirely on the generosity of companies and individuals who are prepared to dig deep to support us, so to agree this partnership with Wealth of Advice means so much.

“Working with the team, hopefully over the next 12 months we can make inroads into our efforts to raise enough money to purchase the caravan we’ve seen at Primrose Valley. That would mean so much to the many families across the North-East who we support, offering them a peaceful retreat where they can go to enjoy some quality time in between gruelling treatments.”

The year-long sponsorship will see £8,000 invested into the charity alongside money raised by the company through fundraisers.

As part of the sponsorship, Wealth of Advice will also host several fundraising events, while managing director Chris Breward is aiming to complete 20 runs in 2020, all in aid of the charity.

Mr Breward said: “I was made aware of Bringing Back a Smile last year by one of our clients and a friend of mine, Chris Sayers. Chris and his wife Melissa had received support from the charity as their daughter Daisy is going through treatment for leukaemia. I was really impressed with everything they do, they’re so committed to helping young children and adults who are in hospital for life-threatening illnesses."

“I knew last year that after we donated hundreds of selection boxes to Bringing Back a Smile I wanted to do more to help – as a charity Kevin and the team rely entirely on donations and fundraising and I do believe that companies like ours who can help should do their bit. Our sponsorship will make a huge difference to everything they’re trying to do.”