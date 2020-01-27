POLICE have appealed for information after a car was damaged in an area with increased anti-social behaviour.
Officers were called to an address on Foundry Fields, Crook following reports of damage to a vehicle.
The incident is believed to have occurred sometime overnight between Wednesday January 22 and Thursday January 23.
It is thought the suspect approached the parked vehicle and used an unknown object to break the glass on the rear lights before making off.
At this stage, all lines of enquiry have been exhausted however Crook Police say there has been an increase in anti social behaviour in this location.
Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting reference number 63 of January 23.