A DRUNK child was taken to a police station for their own safety at the weekend after officers were called to reports of antisocial behaviour in a town centre.
Police received a number of calls of youths misbehaving in Ferryhill Market Place over the weekend.
Officers responded and took one intoxicated youth to the station and their parents were asked to collect them.
A spokesperson for Spennymoor and Ferryhill neighbourhood team said: "Numerous other youths will be receiving visits from police over the coming days.
"Antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated in Ferryhill and will be acted upon by police."
They also asked parents and carers to be aware of youngsters' movements.