POLICE are taking action after numerous calls from residents in relation to off road motorbikes in and around the St Johns Chapel area. The incidents always happen on a Sunday and police will take action against any person using an off road motor bike on the bridleways, restricted byways, common land or moorland. Crook Police are reminding people that any persons caught using their bikes on the land may also see their bikes being seized. Officers along side the Durham Police Motorbike section will be patrolling the area.

Durham County Councillor John Shuttleworth said: "This has been going back a number of years bikers are welcome to come and support the villages and businesses but must respect the area.