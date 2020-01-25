A MENTAL health project that gives people the chance to work together amongst nature is in search of further funding after a successful pilot scheme.

The project was launched last year after staff at Bright Woods Forest School in Deepdale Woods, near Barnard Castle, realised the positive impact that interacting with nature was having on the mental health of members.

The community interest company, which offers outdoor learning experiences, decided it wanted to share the benefits of being surrounded by nature with others through the pilot scheme, which was launched with funding from the Northern Heartlands Community Initiative Fund, managed by the County Durham Community Foundation.

Jan Brown, of Barnard Castle, said: "Forest Wellbeing has made my life more bearable. Things had been very difficult.

"Getting me out in nature with like-minded people and great facilitators helped me mentally and physically. Due to this I am doing other things I would not have had the confidence to try.

"It would be great if further funding could be found so it could continue on a more permanent basis and so others could also reap the benefits I am getting."

The funding has now finished, and a full report is being written by counselling therapist Alex McClean, of Durham Dales Counselling and Wellbeing. Staff are keen to keep the group going and are currently running some voluntary sessions, with contributions from participants to cover the cost of the campfire lunch and refreshments, while they seek further funding.

The next session will be held on Tuesday, February 11, and the doors are open to anyone who may wish to join as part of a pledge to the Time To Talk Day, a national campaign that encourages everyone to be more open about mental health. Gemma McColl of Bright Woods, said: “We are proud that all the team at Bright Woods have now completed an intensive 16 hour Mental Health First Aid course, through Wellbeing For Life, and when the Time To Talk project was mentioned it seemed the perfect opportunity to invite people along. We would also be very interested in hearing from companies who might consider sponsoring a session or who might wish to support staff to attend.”

To find out more email: brightwoodstickets@outlook.com