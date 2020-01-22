ABOUT £2,000 worth of tools have been taken from a work van in Bishop Auckland.
The incident happened sometime overnight between Friday, January 17, and Saturday, January 18, on Westfield Road.
It is believed the suspect broke into the victims work van, a Reanult trafic and removed tools from the rear to the value of £2,000.
Police Constable Abbie Dixon, from Bishop Auckland response team, said: “This is the families only source of income and the victim can no longer work due to having no tools.
“I would ask anyone with information/CCTV or dashcam footage to please get in touch.”
Please call PC Abbie Dixon on 101 quoting incident number 108 of January 18.