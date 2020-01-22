A MAN who has admitted a series of sexual offences involving a girl is to be assessed for the level of danger he is thought to pose before he is sentenced.
Kevin Lee Chadwick was told, however, that he will face an “inevitable” prison sentence when his case is next before Durham Crown Court, on March 2.
It follows his guilty pleas to four counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one of sexual activity with a child, put to him over video link to the court from the neighbouring city prison.
Chadwick, 34, of Coronation Avenue, Tow Law, was remanded to remain in custody until sentence.
Adjourning for preparation of a background report on him by the Probation Service, Judge Jonathan Carroll said custody is “inevitable”, but Chadwick’s “dangerousness” should be assessed.
