FIVE people appeared in court over alleged involvement in a town centre confrontation after closing time.

All are said to have played a part in the disturbance in the Horsemarket, Barnard Castle, at 4am on Sunday June 25, 2017.

One man, said to have been an employee at local licensed premises, suffered non-fatal stab injuries.

Appearing at Durham Crown Court all five denied a charge of affray.

One of them, Emma Carr, did admit, however, causing a fear or provocation of violence, while another of the defendants, Anthony William Gallagher, admitted possessing a bladed article, a lock knife, in a public place.

The case was adjourned for trial, after which Gallagher, 25, of Fordfield Road, Sunderland, and Carr, 38, of The Green, Stainton Grove, will be sentenced.

Both were bailed, along with Brian James Boucher, 45, of The Oval, and Mark Carr, 39, of The Green, both Stainton Grove, and Matthew Haynes, 27, of Victoria Road, Barnard Castle, until the affray trial, starting on Monday October 19.