A TEENAGER is due to appear in court charged with taking a vehicle without consent after a crash in a residential area at the weekend.
Police were called to reports of a collision at Washington Crescent, Newton Aycliffe, shortly before 1pm on Saturday.
A silver Volkswagen Golf had lost control and flipped on its side after colliding with a parked white Toyota.
A spokesperson for the North East Amblance Service said three people had been treated for minor injuries at the scene before being discharged.
A Durham Police spokesperson confirmed a 16-year-old was charged with taking without consent, driving without insurance and driving under the influence. He is due to appear at Newton Aycliffe youth court on February 7.