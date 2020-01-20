A MAN allegedly threw bottles around the lobby of a four star hotel and smashed numerous windows in an incident at the weekend.
Police were called to reports of an assault shortly before 2.30am on Sunday morning at Hardwick Hall Hotel, in Sedgefield.
A man is believed to have assaulted a woman at the hotel before throwing various objects around the lobby and numerous bottles of alcohol at the hotel windows which caused substantial damage.
A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with assault, criminal damage and affray.
He is due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates court today.
A number of windows remain boarded up at the hotel.
