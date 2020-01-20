A MAN has admitted causing thousands of pounds of damage to a four star hotel in County Durham during the early hours of Sunday morning.
Liam Boyle pleaded guilty to criminal damage of property belonging to Hardwick Hall Hotel, in Sedgefield, when he appeared before magistrates sitting at Newton Aycliffe today.
The 33-year-old is said to have destroyed doors, windows, a bottle of alcohol and furnishings worth more than £5,000 at the venue during the incident.
He also admitted one charge of assault by beating a man and a further charge of affray by using threatening or unlawful violence or behaviour which caused those present to fear for their personal safety.
Boyle, of Eastgarth, Newcastle, was remanded into custody until Monday, February 17 when he will be sentenced at Durham Crown Court.
The hotel had to close on Sunday following the incident, which police attended just before 2.30am that morning.
It has since reopened and resumed normal business today though a number of windows remained boarded up.
