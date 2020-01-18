A ROAD was closed this afternoon after a car overturned in a residential area.

A silver Volkswagen Golf ended up on its side in Washington Crescent, in Newton Aycliffe shortly before 1.50pm.

A witness described hearing a loud bang before going outside to find a the vehicle flipped and another white Toyota with damage to its front driver’s side.

Emergency services attended the scene including the North East Ambulance Service.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured.

The road has since reopened and the vehicle is awaiting recovery.

Durham police have been contacted for a statement.