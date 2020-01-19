THE following cases were among those heard at Newton Aycliffe and Peterlee Magistrates’ Court during the last week.

PAUL BLAKELOCK, 36, of Burnhope Road, Murton, was handed a community order after he intentionally touched a woman in a sexual manner without her consent. He was also made to pay £200 compensation.

WILLIAM LANCASTER, of Alisha Vale, Easington Colliery, was found guilty of driving while under the influence of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, which exceeded the specified limit. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years and ordered to pay £620 to The Crown Prosecution Service. Lancaster was also made to pay a £180 fine and £30 to fund victim services. The 49-year-old was also in the dock after he was also found to be under the influence of Benzoylecgonine – there was no separate penalty. He was fined an additional £120 after failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court.

LAURA MORLAND, 21, of High Street, Ferryhill, appeared in court after she breached a domestic violence protection notice issued on January 8. Morland admitted the breach and was fined £80. She was also made to pay £32 to fund victim services.

NICHOLAS ALEXANDER HAZELL, of South Church, Bishop Auckland, was given a four weeks concurrent prison sentence after she drove a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, which exceeded the specified limit. She was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license or three years.The court heard the 27-year-old was also driving dangerously at the time.

KENNETH WORLEY, 45, of Darlington, pleaded guilty to stealing items from inside a vehicle. He was handed a community order. The Bedford Street resident must now comply was a curfew requirement and electronic monitoring. Worley was also up in the dock after he stole a black Lenovo laptop bag containing a charger, a cream Estee Lauder gym bag, a Dove wash bag containing gym equipment, an Apple iPhone 4 and Apple headphones to the value of £300 and prescription sunglasses and various documents.

NATHAN WILLIAM BALL, 25, of Lyonette Road, Darlington, was in the dock after he used a vehicle without the correct policy of insurance. He also drove a motor vehicle, after consuming so

much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, exceeded the prescribed limit. He was fined £750 and disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

MICHAEL BOATENG, of Beckwith Close, Kirk Merrington, was fined £120 after he failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by County Durham and Darlington Magistrates’ Court. The 31-year-old failed to attend unpaid work and failed to by home as instructed on a separate occasion.

KEEGAN STUART HURST, 24, of Poplar Street, Stanley, pleaded guilty to damaging cell flooring and the adjoining corridor. He was fined £40, made to £32 compensation and ordered to pay £85 to The Crown Prosecution Service.

STEPHEN ANTHONY HENERY, 47, of McMillan Drive, in Crook, was found guilty of of assault at County Durham and Darlington Magistrates’ Court. He was fined £530 and made to pay £53 to fund victim services. Henery was also made to pay £625 to The Crown Prosecution Service.

JOSEPH RICHARD BEAL, 31, of Waine Crescent, Bishop Auckland, was fined £86 after he attempted to damage a police vehicle belonging to Durham Constabulary. He was also in the dock after he resited a police constable in the execution of his duty and was made to pay £32 and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

ANDREW WILLIAM BROWN, of Sandringham Court, Chester -le-Street, was given a suspended prison sentence after he was caught drink driving in the car park at Low Chare, Chester-Le-Street. The 33-year-old was disqualified from holding or obtaining or driving license for four years and ordered to pay £122 to fund victim services.

LEE JAMES HARRIS 30, of Rosemount Court, Bishop Auckland, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst under the influence of alcohol which exceeded the specified limit. Harris was also fined £120 and made to pay £85 to The Crown Prosecution Service and £32 to fund victim services. He was also in the dock for being caught in the possession of cocaine but received no separate penalty.

DANIEL JOHN SMITH, of Burton Salmon, Leeds, was discharged conditionally for nine months after he pleaded guilty to drunk and disorderly behaviour following an incident at Cottage Mews in Darlington.The 39-year-old was made to pay £21 to fund victim services.

TROY EWEN MACKINLAY, 22, of Corporation Street, Shildon, was fined £80 after he breached a restraining order on two separate occasions. He was also made to pay £32 to fund victim services and £85 to The Crown Prosecution Service.

KELVIN ROSS PORTER, 41, of no fixed address was given a eight week prison sentence after he damaged a window at The Job Centre in Darlington with intend to destroy or damage. He was also in the dock after he committed an offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge order.

DARREN JOHN WILD, of Crawford Close, Sherburn Village, was discharged conditionally for 24 months after he was caught drink driving. The 26-year-old was disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 40 months and made to pay 21 to fund victim services.

JOHN HENRY DETTMER, 48, of Henley Gardens, Consett, was given a community order after he assaulted a police officer whilst in the exercise of his functions. He was also made to pay £200 compensation, £90 to fund victim services and £85 to The Crown Prosecution Service.

GERRARD JAMES KENNEDY, of First Street, Consett, was given a Supervision default order after he failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment. The 36-year-old admitted the breach and was also made to pay costs of £60.

LISA MARIE MARLEY, 31, of Durham Street, Langley Park,

pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months and disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Marley was also ordered to pay £21 to fund victim services.

LEIGH MELVIN HEIGHWAY, of Lambton Avenue, Consett, was fined £50 after she was caught in possession of cocaine. The 38-year-old indicated a plead of guilt and the cocaine was fortified.

DAMIEN BRENNAN, 36, of Cherry Park, Brandon, was in the dock after he stole a 55 inch Samsung Television, to the value of £608.30 belonging to Logistics Northeast.