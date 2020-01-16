POLICE are appealing for information after an elderly man was stabbed at a bus stop.

The 80-year-old was waiting at the double bus stop on Central Avenue, in Newton Aycliffe, on New Year’s Eve between 1pm and 1.30pm when he was approached by two youths on bikes.

The youths, who were wearing scarves to cover the faces, asked the man if he had any cigarettes, which he didn’t.

They then asked him if he had any money, to which he again replied that he didn’t.

One of the boys then stabbed the man in his chest with what was believed to have been a hypodermic needle before the pair rode off on their bikes.

The victim suffered a puncture wound and has since received medical treatment.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may know who the two youths are, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which happened near The Roundhouse pub to the rear of Wilko.

Please call us on 101, quoting incident number 306 of December 31 with information.