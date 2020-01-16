A WELLBEING charity is promoting a healthy lifestyle by showing support for Dry January.

Staff and volunteers at the Pioneering Care Partnership (PCP), in Newton Aycliffe, will be taste testing ‘mocktails’ throughout the month.

The 'mocktails' will be rated and winning recipes shared on the PCP's online platforms as part of the campaign.

As a health and wellbeing charity the organisation said it encourages staff to get involved in activities that raise awareness and support improvements in both physical and mental health.

Dry January is an annual health campaign run by Alcohol Change UK.

It is a month-long challenge and hopes to help people reset their relationship with alcohol.

Carol Gaskarth, PCP’s chief executive said: “December can be a month of over indulgence and January can be a good time to make positive changes to improve your health.

"Dry January is a great way to kick-start a positive change. Every year we encourage staff and volunteers to think about their own health and wellbeing, this is achieved through both information and practical sessions to encourage people to try new things. This year we will be sharing our thoughts with the community through social media – so please follow us if you want to see what we’re up to and get some hints, tips and recipes.”

For more information about the PCP call 01325-321234.