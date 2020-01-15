A MAN caught dealing and handing out bags of white powder around a Darlington nightclub has been jailed.
Anthony Race, from Newton Aycliffe, was spotted on CCTV in the Inside Out nightclub in Beaumont Street, Darlington.
Security staff alerted our officers and Race was swiftly arrested outside of the club in May last year.
On being searched, the 25-year-old was found to be in possession of cocaine and Ketamine which he concealed inside of a Gucci wallet.
Race appeared at Teeside Crown court today and was handed a 28-month custodial sentence.
A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: "Drugs harm our communities and we will continue to disrupt the supply of drugs in local areas to get them off the streets and bring those responsible to justice.”
Anyone with information on any illegal drug activity in their area should call us on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111.