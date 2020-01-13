GUSTS of up to 80mph could hit parts of the UK as Storm Brendan sweeps in, prompting the Met Office to issue a weather warning.

The Republic of Ireland will be most affected by the storm, with Met Eireann putting out an orange wind warning for the entire country.

The Met Office has also issued a weather warning of wind for much of the western half of the UK on Monday and Tuesday.

The North-East and North Yorkshire will escape the worst of the weather on Monday but a yellow warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for the region on Tuesday as the storm moves east, with winds of 40-50mph possible.

Storm Brendan is expected to plague Ireland until 9pm, bringing with it a significant risk of coastal flooding, while the warning of "a very windy period" is in force across the west of England, Scotland and Wales is in force from 10am on Monday.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: "As it pushes though, pretty much every part of the UK will feel the influence."

Everywhere in the UK will see rain on Monday at some point, he said, adding that the storm will move through pretty quickly.

The Met Office warning added that disruption to travel is "likely".

Forecasters are warning that coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray or large waves.

There may also be some short term loss of power and other services.