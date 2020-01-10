EMERGENCY services were called to the scene of a crash involving two cars on the A167 outside the Gretna Green pub in Newton Aycliffe tonight.
Police and the ambulance service rushed to the incident shortly before 7pm this evening (Friday, January 10).
A witness at the scene said two people appeared to have been taken away in police cars and the ambulance service did not stay at the scene for long.
The road was closed for a short time by police while the damaged cars awaited recovery.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment