VISITORS to The Bowes Museum can imagine what life would have been like in a world full of myths and legends at its spring exhibition.

Pre-Raphaelite Knights: Reinventing the Medieval World includes 18 paintings loaned by prestigious public collections including the Tate, Bristol Museum and Art Gallery, Guildhall Art Gallery, The Fitzwilliam Museum and Manchester Art Gallery, featuring the leading lights in the Pre-Raphaelite movement – a secret brotherhood of painters, writers and poets founded in 1848 – John Everett Millais, Dante Gabriel Rosetti, Sir Edward Burne-Jones and William Holman Hunt.